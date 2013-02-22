Manti Te'o will speak Saturday at NFL Scouting Combine

Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o will speak with the media Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL.com's Gil Brandt reported.
Te'o and Brandt had dinner together Friday night, and Brandt said Te'o seemed "very upbeat" and "looks ready to face press, circus that will come with it." Te'o also said he would do all of the workouts.
Te'o has only granted a couple of interviews since he acknowledged falling in love with a nonexistent woman invented by another man who insists the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy was unaware of the scam during the online relationship.
Te'o is certain to face a lot of questions from teams wanting to know more about how he was drawn into the bizarre hoax that made national headlines.
