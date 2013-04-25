Manti Te'o to Chicago Bears? NFL draft buzz picking up

At this point, it would be a surprise if Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o was not drafted on Thursday night. Both the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears repeatedly have been mentioned as suitors, and the Vikings might not get a chance to take him.
NFL '13 DRAFT XTRA
Stacey Dales said Thursday on NFL Network she believes the Bears will take Te'o if he's available. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport writes that lines up with what he's been hearing.
The Bears signed D.J. Williams in free agency, but they are still looking for a long-term solution at middle linebacker to replace Brian Urlacher. Te'o would qualify as the most high-profile selection possible to continue Chicago's long history at the position.