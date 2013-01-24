Around the League

Presented By

Manti Te'o tells Katie Couric his side of girlfriend story

Published: Jan 24, 2013 at 09:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The story of Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o has gone from fascinating to sad to better left alone in the span of a week. We will try to limit our coverage of Te'o to truly newsworthy developments moving forward; his first on-camera interview since the scandal erupted certainly is newsworthy.

Te'o's interview with Katie Couric, which aired Thursday, was surreal. This is the last time I'll ever watch the show, much less for work. Here's a recap of what Te'o said:

  1. Te'o on embellishing his love for girlfriend Lennay Kekua, who turned out to be fake: "What I went through was real. The feelings, the pain, the sorrow. That was all real."
  1. Te'o confirmed he talked to the admitted hoax perpetrator Ronaiah Tuiasosopo after Deadspin.com broke the story.

"He didn't say why, he just explained he wanted to help people," Te'o said. "It was his way of helping people. ... Obviously it didn't really help me out. I really didn't say anything. I was still speechless. What I believed to be my reality wasn't reality at all."

  1. "The biggest lie I'm sorry for is the lie that I told my dad," Te'o said. He told his father he had met Kekua.
  1. The interview was at its strongest when Couric pressed Te'o on why he had not visited the love of his life in the hospital when he was nearby in California on the way home to Hawaii last year. Te'o said it was a long drive and then his layover for his flight wasn't long enough. Couric expressed incredulity.

"It doesn't make sense to me either at this point," Te'o said. "It was a conversation that I didn't want to have with my parents."

Jeremiah: Who is Manti Te'o?

That's the question NFL teams are asking in a bizarre saga. Daniel Jeremiah weighs the impact on Manti 

Te'o's draft stock. More ...

  1. Te'o was asked if he was gay. "No. Far from it," he said. "Faarrrrr from it."

The sad reality: Being a pathological liar or the most gullible man in the world probably is more acceptable in the NFL than an openly gay man.

  1. On Kekua's voice actually being that of a man, at least according to the lawyer for Tuiasosopo:

"If he somehow made that voice, that's incredible. That's incredible talent to do that ... every single day," Te'o said.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW