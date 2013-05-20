Manti Te'o shielded by San Diego Chargers from media

A team spokesman announced Monday that the rookie inside linebacker will be unavailable to the media until San Diego launches its June 11-13 minicamp.
Brooks: Why Te'o will shine in S.D.
Forget all about the fake girlfriend and bad BCS title game. Manti Te'o is poised for big things in 2013, Bucky Brooks writes. More ...
This won't play well with local writers. Access to players is especially important as teams dig into offseason workouts and rookies take their first steps on NFL soil. Still, it's another sign that Te'o has landed with a franchise looking to protect him as he begins his career.
Te'o, on his own, has made strides to downplay the "catfishing" scheme that turned the former Notre Dame linebacker into a media punchline. He last week attended a Maxim party celebrating their "Hot 100" list, which jabbed at Te'o by ranking his phantom girlfriend, Lennay Kekua, at No. 69.
The Chargers can't protect Te'o forever, and they won't try. But more importantly, Te'o has shown he's ready to take on any question that comes his way.