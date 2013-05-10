Manti Te'o felt 'like a freshman' at Chargers practice

Manti Te'o started his professional journey Friday at San Diego Chargers rookie minicamp like it was just another practice, leading the linebacker drills. But he admitted to feeling like a "freshman again" anyhow.
There really isn't too much to report from these rookie minicamps. They are teaching sessions in shorts, and it's ridiculous for anyone to draw conclusions about NFL readiness from the sessions.
The most interesting thing we learned about Te'o on Friday is he will wear No. 50 to represent Hawaii, the 50th state. We also can learn from rookie minicamps how the players will react to the media, and Te'o certainly will get plenty of practice.
Jones would know. She was on hand for Tebowmania in Denver. Like Tim Tebow, Te'o will get his share of ridiculous questions. He was asked about his imaginary girlfriend Lennay Kekua making Maxim's Top 100 list, a reference to a joke I'm not ashamed to admit I had to Google to understand.