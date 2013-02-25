Manti Te'o doesn't impress in 40-yard dash at combine

» The star of the linebacker dashes was Missouri's Zaviar Gooden, who carried his sculpted physique to an official fastest time of 4.47. With the NFL moving toward athletic, rangy linebackers capable of covering half of the field, Gooden should be a hot commodity in the 2013 NFL Draft. Coming off a strong Senior Bowl performance, Gooden's stock already was on the rise. Georgia's Cornelius Washington was second-fastest at 4.55, and Florida's Jon Bostic was third at 4.61.