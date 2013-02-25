Around the League

Presented By

Manti Te'o doesn't impress in 40-yard dash at combine

Published: Feb 25, 2013 at 06:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'omade a great first impression during NFL Scouting Combine interviews over the weekend. One NFL coach went so far as to tell NFL Network's Kimberly Jones that Te'o was a "rock star" during his interview.

Te'o will need that goodwill after turning in a disappointing 40-yard dash in linebackers drills Monday in Indianapolis. A stiff Te'o officially clocked in at 4.82 seconds after NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock opined that the linebacker could lock up a first-round draft spot with a 4.70.

To put Te'o's run in perspective, recall that 346-pound Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Dontari Poe nearly equaled that time at 4.87 last year. Checking in smaller than expected at 241 pounds, Te'o needed to crack 4.75 to erase doubts about his athleticism and ability to play all three downs. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh was less than impressed.

» Te'o might start falling on draft boards behind LSU's Kevin Minter, who officially was clocked at 4.81 in the 40. Several respected analysts have noted from film-watching that Minter did a much better job of shedding blocks at the line of scrimmage last season.

Brooks: Position of strength?

Bucky Brooks checks in on the hotly anticipated linebackers and D-linemen at the combine -- including Manti Te'o. More ...

» The star of the linebacker dashes was Missouri's Zaviar Gooden, who carried his sculpted physique to an official fastest time of 4.47. With the NFL moving toward athletic, rangy linebackers capable of covering half of the field, Gooden should be a hot commodity in the 2013 NFL Draft. Coming off a strong Senior Bowl performance, Gooden's stock already was on the rise. Georgia's Cornelius Washington was second-fastest at 4.55, and Florida's Jon Bostic was third at 4.61.

» Georgia linebacker Alec Ogletree met expectations with a 4.70-second 40. His background check will be more telling than the position drills after a college suspension and a recent DUI arrest.

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW