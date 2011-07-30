Manning takes one for the team, but contract still a big deal

The money was going to be spent, because of the salary floor, one way or another, and there are few sounder commitments in the NFL than one in Manning. The fact that the price landed where it did -- there was a belief that Manning's next deal would be in the neighborhood of $125 million over five years -- is a win for the Colts , even if the first three years will cost them $69 million.

As for the help it will bring on the roster, yes, it will create more room to sign players. But if anything, and if team president Bill Polian sticks to his MO, any extra cash will be used to keep players the Colts drafted, not add ones from the outside. And Indy's already pretty good at picking who to keep and who to let go, so my feeling is that any impact made will be subtle.