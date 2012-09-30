Manning's three TDs lift Broncos in rout of Raiders

DENVER -- Peyton Manning finished with 338 yards and three touchdown passes Sunday to lift the Denver Broncos to a 37-6 victory over the Oakland Raiders.
Manning opened the game by leading the Broncos on an 80-yard touchdown drive -- their first opening-quarter touchdown of the season -- and Denver never trailed.
The Broncos held Darren McFadden to 34 yards on 13 carries, and Carson Palmer, who last week led the Raiders to a comeback win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, never got on track. He finished 19-of-34 passing for 202 yards.
