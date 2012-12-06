Manning, Moreno lead Broncos past Raiders

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Peyton Manning threw his 30th touchdown pass of the season on the game's opening drive, and the Denver Broncos rolled to their eighth straight victory, beating the Oakland Raiders 26-13 on Thursday night.
Knowshon Moreno ran for 119 yards and a score on a career-high 32 carries and Matt Prater kicked four field goals for the Broncos (10-3), who moved a half-game ahead of New England and Baltimore for the second-best record in the AFC. Denver visits Baltimore next week in a game that will help decide who gets a first-round playoff bye.
Carson Palmer threw one interception that thwarted a possible scoring chance for the Raiders (3-10) and lost a fumble that set up a touchdown for the Broncos as Oakland lost its sixth straight game.
