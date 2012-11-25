Manning-led Broncos beat Chiefs, extend win streak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Peyton Manning threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns, and the Denver Broncos rallied to beat the woeful Kansas City Chiefs 17-9 on Sunday for their sixth consecutive win.
Manning hit tight end Jacob Tamme late in the first half and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas in the third quarter, and that was more than enough to overcome three field goals by the Chiefs' Ryan Succop as Kansas City lost its eighth in a row.
Knowshon Moreno added 85 rushing yards for the AFC West-leading Broncos (8-3). Moreno got the start in place of Willis McGahee, who went on injured reserve this week with a knee injury.
Jamaal Charles ran for 107 yards for the Chiefs (1-10), who again failed to punch the ball into the end zone. They still haven't scored a touchdown since the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 12, a span of more than 11 quarters and 173 minutes of game time.
