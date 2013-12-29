Manning breaks mark for passing yards in season

OAKLAND, Calif. - Peyton Manning set the NFL single-season yards record and threw four touchdown passes to clinch the top seed in the AFC playoffs for the Denver Broncos with a 34-14 victory Sunday over the Oakland Raiders.
Manning needed one half to add the yards record to the touchdown mark he set last week and assure the Broncos (13-3) would have home-field advantage in the playoffs.
He threw touchdown passes to Eric Decker and Knowshon Moreno in the first quarter and two to Demaryius Thomas in the second. He broke Drew Brees' record of 5,476 yards set in 2011 with a 5-yard pass to Thomas with 13 seconds left in the half to make it 31-0.
Manning finished the season with 5,477 yards and 55 touchdown passes.
