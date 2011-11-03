Manning breaks it to Simms: 'I don't watch your show'

We're not entirely sure what Peyton Manning's been doing with all the free time, but one new hobby's emerged for the Colts' injured star passer: developing his inner trash-talker.
Manning emerged from the wilderness to meet with reporters Wednesday, and his omnibus riff included shots fired back at Phil Simms.
Simms claimed on Showtime's "Inside the NFL" last week that if Indy owns the No. 1 pick in April's draft, "there is no way" Manning would let them pick Stanford's Andrew Luck.
Manning put that theory to bed.
"I don't talk to Phil," he said, via The Indianapolis Star. "Phil doesn't talk to me. He did text me after that, saying 'Hey, sorry to drag your name into this.'
"I wrote back, 'Phil, I don't know what you're talking about.' He said, 'Well on my show, "Inside the NFL," I made this statement.'
Manning, enjoying himself, went on: "I said, 'Phil, I hate to break it to you, but I don't watch your show, along with a lot of other people that I don't think watch that show.' (He was) giving himself a little more credit than probably was merited."
Simms' brief-but-fiery text-message encounter with Indy's heart and soul ended there.