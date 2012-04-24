Mandarich, Russell, Tebow(?) lead all-overhyped team



Tim Tebow

We've been so beaten down by Tebow coverage over the last year, we often forget the hype extended well back to the 2010 NFL Draft. Then-Broncos coach Josh McDaniels put his reputation on the line to draft a quarterback who can't throw a deep ball and ran the spread offense in college. Here's a shock: McDaniels is on his third job now.

Vernon Gholston

How in a world where Mike Mamula exists can something like this happen? Gholston was incredibly raw and relatively new to football, but was compared to John Abraham, Dwight Freeney and Jason Taylor coming out of college. Hard to imagine the Jets were burned by the hype. Oh wait, it's not at all. All right, I'm done picking on the Jets.

Ricky Williams

The Philadelphia fans screamed bloody murder when the Eagles drafted Donovan McNabb instead of him, and then Mike Ditka went ahead and traded all of his draft picks to nab him. But instead of superstardom, he had an enigmatic career that featured early retirement and suspensions for wellness violations.

Ryan Leaf

I've often wondered just how much consideration the Colts gave to Leaf, but I've always felt they were doing the Chargers a solid by at least pretending it was a contest. And it wasn't so much that San Diego wasted a pick on Leaf, but it gave up a pretty sizeable ransom to trade spots with the Cardinals. But don't pat yourself on the back, Cardinals, you drafted Andre Wadsworth.

JaMarcus Russell

Blame the BCS for this. If LSU didn't face Notre Dame, Russell wouldn't have torched the Irish for 350 total yards and three touchdowns and flown up the draft boards as a result. Although, looking back, it was the Raiders -- they likely would have found a way to blow it anyway.

Tony Mandarich

The esteemed Mandarich graced the cover of Sports Illustrated with the caption "the best offensive line prospect ever." And he was drafted ahead of Barry Sanders, Derrick Thomas and Deion Sanders. Seriously, the Packers had a 75 percent chance of picking a Hall of Famer and couldn't get it done.