Man indicted on 2nd-degree murder charge in death of Peterson's son

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- A Lincoln County grand jury has indicted a 27-year-old Sioux Falls man on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in the death of the 2-year-old son of Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson.
Lincoln County State's Attorney Tom Wollman said Monday that Joseph Robert Patterson will be scheduled for an arraignment this week. Wollman said Patterson was indicted Friday.
Patterson is charged with assaulting Tyrese Robert Ruffin earlier this month in a Sioux Falls apartment. The boy died after being hospitalized with severe head injuries. Patterson is the boyfriend of Tyrese's mother.
Peterson just recently had found out that Tyrese was his son. The NFL star had been planning to meet the boy and rushed to Sioux Falls when he heard Tyrese was hospitalized.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press