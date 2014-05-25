Man charged with murder in shooting of Roddy White's brother

A man has been charged with murder in the shooting of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White's brother, Tyrone Moore Jr., according to authorities in South Carolina.
Darnell Lafayette was arrested Tuesday, Charleston County Chief Deputy Mitch Lucas told The Associated Press.
Per Lucas, deputies were still attempting to determine the origin of the conflict that resulted in the shooting, which occurred May 17. Investigators informed The AP that Lafayette, 23, and Moore, 21, engaged in an argument outside the Lake House Club; Lafayette then approached Moore and fired three times, with two of the bullets striking the victim.
As of Sunday, Lafayette was still in jail, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's official website.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that White spent the night of May 17 in Atlanta with his teammates after learning of the shooting before subsequently departing for Charleston the following day to meet with relatives at his mother Joenethia's house.
"We were all saddened to learn about the death of Roddy's brother Tyrone," the statement read. "Roddy is part of our Falcons family, and families stand together in difficult circumstances. Roddy and his family can count on our support through this very trying time.
"On behalf of the entire Falcons organization, we extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to Roddy, his mother Joenethia, and their entire family."
UPDATE: On Sunday, White spoke publicly about the tragedy for the first time via his Twitter account.