Malik Jackson fined by league for unsportsmanlike conduct

His first one came after abusive language to an official while protesting his flag for roughing the passer, which gave Oakland 30 yards in field position. Four plays later, Jackson was called for unnecessary roughness for shoving an offensive lineman during Sebastian Janikowski's 52-yard field goal attempt.
This is his first year into a six-year, $86.1 million deal with Jacksonville, which the defensive lineman signed in March. Jackson won a championship with the Broncos last season, and picked up an $8,681 fine for unnecessary roughness in the Super Bowl.