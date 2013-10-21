Male Jets fan punches female in the face after win

In the video at the bottom of this post, you will watch a man in a Wayne Chrebet jersey and camouflage pants (you can't make this stuff up) punching a woman in the face after a post-game fight poured out of the stands.
The Jets issued a statement to the New York Daily News stating that they are reviewing the incident and working with the New Jersey State Police. A state police official told the Daily News that the incident is under investigation.
Coming off a week of poor sportsmanship by multiple fan bases, this goon hitting a woman continues to display the devolution of our dystopia.