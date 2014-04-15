Malcom Floyd to join San Diego Chargers for workouts

As recently as January, San Diego Chargers wide receiver Malcom Floyd acknowledged that last season's neck injury might force him to "hang it up" and walk away from football.
Six weeks after being cleared for light workouts, Floyd says he "definitely" will join teammates for voluntary workouts next week.
"There wasn't a day where I considered I wouldn't be able to come back," Floyd said this week, per the Chargers' official website. "There were definitely a number of tough times though ... There are a number of players in this league, and in this locker room, who persevered through tough injuries as well. They are guys who came back and played their hearts out, so they are all inspirations to me."
Floyd is running and working out, but he's yet to gain clearance for full contact.
"I know that's going to take a lot of hard work but I am willing to do it," Floyd explained. "I am more excited for this year than ever before ... I missed just being able to do what a normal human being does. But now that I'm feeling normal, I feel myself getting into beast mode. I'm ready for the season to start."
It's good to see that Floyd is confident about resuming his career at age 32.
