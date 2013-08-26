Malcom Floyd returns to San Diego Chargers practice

Malcom Floyd, the San Diego Chargers' No. 1 wide receiver, returned to the practice field for the first time in two weeks Monday, per The Associated Press.
Philip Rivers' best wide receiver target "dodged a bullet" two weeks ago after initially fearing his season would be lost following a collision in practice with cornerback Shareece Wright. Luckily it turned out just to be a knee strain.
Floyd said he hopes to be ready for his team's season opener when the Chargers take on the Houston Texans.
Antonio Gatesis returning to the Gates we always knew him as, but beyond the veteran tight end, there is a dearth of receiving talent on the Chargers' roster.
In other Chargers news, rookie linebacker Manti Te'o continues to wear a walking boot on his sprained right foot, but told reporters Monday he is "pretty sure (he'll) be there for the opener," according to U-T San Diego.