Malcolm Jenkins: DeSean Jackson in NFC East a concern

When the DeSean Jacksonrelease went down, the immediate reaction from former Philadelphia Eagles teammates was a collective yawn.
Eagles players didn't exactly rally in support, leaving the impression that Jackson's reported me-first attitude and lack of commitment didn't go over well in the locker room.
Now that the smoke has cleared, those in Philadelphia can concede they aren't happy that Jackson landed with a division rival in the Washington Redskins.
Appearing Monday night on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access," safety Malcolm Jenkins acknowledged the Eagles' shaky secondary might have trouble containing the explosive duo of Jackson and Pierre Garcon.
"Once he stayed in the division," Jenkins said, "that's when a little bit of concern comes in."
After striking a deal with the Vikings on Monday, former Eagles safety Kurt Coleman told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he "appreciated" Jackson as a great player and "a good guy in the locker room."
"He was one of those guys you wanted to have play every single Sunday because of the explosiveness, the X-factor that he brought," Coleman added. "I think Philadelphia is going to miss him."
