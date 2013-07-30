Making the Leap: San Diego Chargers defensive ends

Reyes, a 2012 second-round draft pick out of UConn, must prove he has staying power. All of his sacks came in two games, with two coming against Broncos guard Manny Ramirez and 3.5 more coming against Jets quarterback Greg McElroy. (Rex Ryan still is yelling at McElroy to just get rid of the ball.) Despite Reyes' strength, he doesn't defend the run very well. He was pushed out of plays too often and was sometimes overaggressive.