Around the League

Presented By

Making the Leap, Nos. 23, 22: Chris Harris, DRC

Published: Jul 11, 2013 at 05:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Around The League will profile the top 40 players we see Making the Leap in 2013. No. 23 and 22 on the list: Denver Broncos cornerbacks Chris Harris and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

Why Harris and Rodgers-Cromartie are on the list

You can't have enough cornerbacks in today's NFL. In a league increasingly obsessed with the vertical passing game, the Denver Broncos went out and signed Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to a secondary already anchored by Champ Bailey and the ascendant Chris Harris.

Bailey's achievements are well-known, but Harris and DRC get my vote for Making the Leap for one simple reason: If they get it done this season, this might be the best corner trio in the NFL.

Let's start with the undrafted Harris. I dialed up Game Rewind to watch his work from last season, in which he graded out as the league's fifth-best corner, per ProFootballFocus.com. In just his second campaign, Harris thrived in the slot, but he showed enough versatility to play outside when asked. Denver used him all over the formation. Harris was disguised in blitz packages and unafraid to roll the dice. End result: He was the only corner to record multiple sacks (2.5) and interceptions (three) in 2012.

Harris does the small things well. In a critical Week 15 win over the Baltimore Ravens, he held Anquan Boldin without a catch, the wideout's first shutout since 2005. If that handiwork went unnoticed, Harris' back-breaking pick of Joe Flacco did not.

Rodgers-Cromartie is more of an enigma. His first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals suggested a Pro Bowl-caliber player with the potential to outdo his cousin, Antonio Cromartie of the New York Jets. But DRC's past two campaigns with the Philadelphia Eagles were a strange ride. After 13 interceptions in 48 appearances in Arizona, Rodgers-Cromartie picked off just three passes in 29 games in Philly. Still, at just 26 years old, Rodgers-Cromartie has the size (6-foot-2) and speed to be a No. 1 corner, if he feels up to it.

With a fresh start in Denver, we need to see less uneven play and more of the disruptive coverage he showed in this Week 1 pick of Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden.

Obstacles

Harris didn't wave many red flags last season. The All-22 revealed the occasional missed tackle, but he graded out well against the run, and I saw Harris chase down ball-carriers from across the field. With more talent in-house, the risk is Harris being drowned out or losing that drive he showed from week to week.

I'm more concerned with Rodgers-Cromartie. His career is an enigma. Coach John Fox believes he can be a top-flight corner -- following in his cousin's footsteps -- but DRC struggled in Philly to jell with Nnamdi Asomugha and, initially, Asante Samuel, another trio that sounded great on paper. He's impressed Demaryius Thomas with his "fast" hips, but Rodgers-Cromartie's raw talent isn't the issue. Larry Fitzgerald called him the "best athlete I've gone against," which makes the past two campaigns even more disappointing.

2013 expectations

In a crushing playoff loss to the Ravens, the Broncos were exposed deep by Baltimore's wideouts. If he returns to form, Rodgers-Cromartie's field speed will solve that issue.

Harris, meanwhile, is just getting started, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him improve on his interception and sack totals from 2012. He showed promise as a disruptive pass-rusher and he'll be used creatively from wire to wire.

Back to DRC: On his third team already, how will he respond to a fresh start? Now part of a Broncos franchise hell-bent on reaching the Super Bowl, if Rodgers-Cromartie can flip the switch, Denver's defensive backfield will be a beast.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW