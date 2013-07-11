Making the Leap, Nos. 23, 22: Chris Harris, DRC

Let's start with the undrafted Harris. I dialed up Game Rewind to watch his work from last season, in which he graded out as the league's fifth-best corner, per ProFootballFocus.com. In just his second campaign, Harris thrived in the slot, but he showed enough versatility to play outside when asked. Denver used him all over the formation. Harris was disguised in blitz packages and unafraid to roll the dice. End result: He was the only corner to record multiple sacks (2.5) and interceptions (three) in 2012.