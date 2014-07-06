Around the League

Presented By

Making The Leap, No. 5: Patriots' Jamie Collins

Published: Jul 06, 2014 at 12:05 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

*Around The League will profile the top 25 players we see Making the Leap in 2014. No. 5 on the list: New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins. *

Why Collins is on the list

Jamie Collins is a cornerback trapped in a 250-pound body. While most linebackers are forced into pass coverage duties, Collins looks at home on an island.

As a rookie, Collins played inside and outside linebacker. He lined up at defensive end occasionally to rush the passer, and could blitz up the middle. Moving forward is typical of a guy his size, but it's not typical to see the same player line up one-on-one outside the numbers against receivers, and win.

Bill Belichick has found a new sort of prototype. Nearly 30 years removed from establishing what NFL teams look for in a 3-4 linebacker, Collins is the right player for this era. Once a safety at Southern Mississippi, Collins can go entire games without going after a quarterback. (Week 16 against Baltimore was a great example; he shut down their tight ends on passing downs.)

"He does everything," Patriots safety Devin McCourty told the Boston Globe this offseason. "He's one of those freakish athletes that can do what we do as defensive backs and as a linebacker."

"He can do five back-flips, front flips, whatever you want him to do," linebacker Dont'a Hightower said.

Collins was thought of as a pass rusher coming out of school, and he showed a knack for big plays last year. Starting in place of Brandon Spikes, Collins hit Andrew Luck four times in the Divisional Round, including a sack and another play in which he nearly caused an interception.

Collins would not be ranked in our Top 10 if not for his dominant playoff performance against the Colts. It was one of the most versatile single-game efforts by a defensive player all last season. In the second half alone, Collins forced a loss on a run play, sacked Luck to short circuit a third-quarter drive, then picked off Luck two drives later to seal the game. He handled Coby Fleener in man coverage often, a matchup the Colts tried to exploit without much success (Fleener's best plays came when Collins wasn't on him). Collins even lined up against T.Y. Hilton occasionally.

Belichick built his championship defenses in large part around his linebackers, but he hasn't had a player quite like Collins. It's disarming to see a player his size chasing down wide receivers from behind. The NFL wouldn't have known what to do with him 20 years ago.

Obstacles

Getting up to NFL speed was Collins' biggest challenge as a rookie. He barely played until Week 14, and suited up for fewer than 25 percent of the team's regular season snaps. He could occasionally get walled off in run support, but Collins showed surprising toughness when allowed to play every snap in the playoffs. He did a nice job shaking off blockers for tackles, and was excellent getting his hands on receivers near the line of scrimmage.

Collins' struggles to stay on the field should end this year with Spikes in Buffalo. While Dont'a Hightower and even Jerod Mayo could leave the field on passing downs, Collins should be a true three-down player. With a year to digest Belichick's program, Collins should be better equipped to line up at virtually any position whether the Patriots have three or four down linemen in the game.

Perhaps Collins' biggest strength could turn out to be an obstacle to stardom. It's sometimes hard to get noticed as a coverage linebacker, so he'll need Belichick to let him rush the passer plenty too. When asked to do so, Collins showed a promising speed rush against opposing left tackles.

2014 expectations

Collins is the player that Adalius Thomas was supposed to be. If he were a baseball player, we'd talk about his five tools: Speed, strength, pass coverage, pass rush and run stopping. Belichick's defenses have tended to be more vanilla in recent years because of personnel. Now Belichick has Darrelle Revis and a Swiss Army knife asset like Collins in his pocket; it's time to get more creative again.

After seeing only 302 snaps last year, Collins should safely triple that number this year. Eight sacks and a lot of "Wow!" plays in pass coverage could get Collins mentioned for Pro Bowl consideration ahead of Mayo.

Collins' ceiling would be to emerge as the AFC's answer to Lavonte David and Thomas Davis. In an era of multiple defenses and pass-catching tight ends, every team is looking for hybrids at linebacker. The Patriots found a good one.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" ranked the top quarterbacks in the NFL today.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW