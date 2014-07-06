Making The Leap, No. 5: Patriots' Jamie Collins

Collins would not be ranked in our Top 10 if not for his dominant playoff performance against the Colts. It was one of the most versatile single-game efforts by a defensive player all last season. In the second half alone, Collins forced a loss on a run play, sacked Luck to short circuit a third-quarter drive, then picked off Luck two drives later to seal the game. He handled Coby Fleener in man coverage often, a matchup the Colts tried to exploit without much success (Fleener's best plays came when Collins wasn't on him). Collins even lined up against T.Y. Hilton occasionally.