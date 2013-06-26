Around the League

Presented By

Making the Leap, No. 40: St. Louis Rams RB Isaiah Pead

Published: Jun 26, 2013 at 08:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Around The League will profile the top 40 players we see Making a Leap in 2013. No. 40 on the list: St. Louis Rams running back Isaiah Pead.

Why Pead is on the list

Coach Jeff Fisher saw traits that reminded him of Chris Johnson when the St. Louis Rams selected University of Cincinnati star Isaiah Pead with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Pead also drew comparisons to Jamaal Charles and LeSean McCoy as an undersized but physical back with open-field instincts, explosive short-area bursts and natural pass-catching ability.

The Rams immediately viewed Pead as the successor to Steven Jackson rather than a complementary back. Fisher reiterated that stance February.

"We drafted Isaiah because we felt like he has a chance to be a good back," Fisher said. "Not necessarily just a change of pace back for 'Jack,' but the guy."

Now that Jackson is off to greener pastures in Atlanta, the Rams' backfield is free for the taking. Daryl Richardson is a satellite back, best used in space as the secondary runner. Fifth-rounder Zac Stacy is already a trendy sleeper in fantasy football circles, but it's exceedingly rare for a late-round rookie to dominate carries from the get-go. Alfred Morris is the exception, not the rule. Pead should be viewed as the early leader in the Rams' committee attack by dint of Fisher's expectations and his own talent edge.

Pead turned in one of the faster 10-yard splits at the 2012 NFL Scouting Combine. That short-area bust was evident on a 19-yard scamper in garbage time of the Week 8 blowout loss to the New England Patriots. Pead puts his foot in the ground, makes a sharp cut to break a tackle and forces two more defenders to miss in the open field. Although he had just a dozen carries on the season, Pead also ran tough inside when the play called for it.

The Rams drafted Pead in large part for his potential in the passing game. The coaching staff trusted him enough to line him up out wide for a nine-yard bubble screen late in overtime of the Week 10 tie versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Obstacles

Pead is coming off a "miserable" rookie season. His career started behind the eight ball after missing offseason practices due to a late graduation date. He was lost in the playbook, ran tentatively and never played with confidence while ceding the backup job to Richardson.

Still learning how to be a pro, Pead was late to several practices and had his work ethic called into question. The character concerns haven't gone away thanks to a one-game suspension stemming from a July 2012 arrest for marijuana possession, though Fisher has been pleased with a more professional approach this offseason.

If he's going to hold off Richardson and Stacy, Pead must show improvement in several areas. He whiffed too often in pass protection and fumbled twice in 23 touches. After playing primarily out of spread and pistol sets in college, Pead will also have to prove he can move the chains while curbing his tendency to break runs to the outside.

2013 expectations

Is Pead a legitimate candidate to make the leap in a Rams committee attack? He is ESPN insider Adam Schefter's choice for NFC breakout player this season, which is noteworthy due to the ESPN insider's tight relationship with Fisher's camp.

Pead's talent edge and the Rams' second-round investment leave little doubt that he will be given every opportunity to win the starting job. The question is whether he can live up to those lofty post-draft comparisons. Pead doesn't possess the game-breaking speed of Johnson and Charles, but the Rams would settle for a poor man's McCoy.

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.