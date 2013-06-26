Making the Leap, No. 40: St. Louis Rams RB Isaiah Pead

Now that Jackson is off to greener pastures in Atlanta, the Rams' backfield is free for the taking. Daryl Richardson is a satellite back, best used in space as the secondary runner. Fifth-rounder Zac Stacy is already a trendy sleeper in fantasy football circles, but it's exceedingly rare for a late-round rookie to dominate carries from the get-go. Alfred Morris is the exception, not the rule. Pead should be viewed as the early leader in the Rams' committee attack by dint of Fisher's expectations and his own talent edge.