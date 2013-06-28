Around the League

Presented By

Making the Leap, No. 35: K.C. Chiefs QB Chase Daniel

Published: Jun 28, 2013 at 01:45 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Around The League will profile the top 40 players we see Making a Leap in 2013. No. 35 on the list: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chase Daniel.

Why Daniel is on the list

Daniel became an unconventional "Making the Leap" candidate in part because of the requirement that we choose one player from each team. Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry made sense after a down 2012, but he was already great as a rookie. Third-year offensive guard Jon Asamoah was probably the best choice overall -- I've heard from multiple people around the Chiefs that he's a future star. Pro Football Focus chose Asamoah as their "Secret Superstar" for the Chiefs.

But let's be honest: I have no idea how to evaluate guard play. Few football writers do, if any. I watched Game Rewind on Asamoah and could see he was a powerful player, but I'm a few years away in my development from saying someone is a "road grader" without being a total phony.

That leads me back to Daniel. My ATL colleagues believe I'm crazy for this pick, but I have a strong feeling that he's the next Kevin Kolb-like creation from Andy Reid after Daniel signed a three-year, $10 million deal in the offseason to back up Alex Smith. The preseason tape backs me up.

A few things stand out from watching Daniel's 64 throws from last preseason:

  1. He's naturally good at moving in the pocket and creating throwing lanes. This is necessary as a quarterback generously listed at 6-foot, but Daniel has better pocket presence than plenty of starters. He stands in the pocket and takes a hit well.
  1. Daniel hardly has a gun, but he still completed plenty of vertical passes because he's accurate. He completed more than 70 percent of his passes in the preseason. He has enough arm strength and usually makes quick decisions. His throws up the sideline sometimes fit into very small windows. He averaged 8.4 yards per attempt over the last two preseasons, a sensational number.
  1. My wife is going to divorce me for watching 64 throws from Chase Daniel in the preseason.

Obstacles

There is no quarterback competition in Kansas City. It's Alex Smith's job and will remain Smith's job for as long as possible because of the investment that Reid and the Chiefs made in Smith. But there's a reason Smith has only started more than 10 games in two of his seven NFL season. Injuries happen. Seasons don't always go as planned, especially when learning another new offense.

The odds are that Daniel gets a shot or three to play in 2013. That's just how the NFL usually works. If he gets that chance, Daniel will have to prove his decision-making and accuracy can overcome any height and arm strength concerns.

2013 expectations

Reid's quick-strike offense is perfectly suited to Daniel's skill set. There are few coaches better than Reid at maximizing quarterbacks who are just like Daniel. If Daniel gets his shot either from Smith getting injury or being ineffective, Daniel can make some noise and money like Matt Flynn or Kolb. (Or Reid's old understudy, A.J. Feeley.)

Daniel might not be another Drew Brees, but it's not so crazy to imagine him as another Ryan Fitzpatrick. That would be quite a leap for a 26-year-old undrafted player with nine career passing attempts.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW