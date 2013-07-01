Making the Leap, No. 34: Falcons' offensive line

With a veritable all-star team on offense, the majority of the question marks on the roster reside on the other side of the ball. The lone exception is the inexperienced offensive line. The Falcons seem confident that Konz will thrive in a return to his natural position. If Holmes lives up to his potential, this unit could actually be improved from last season. If Holmes doesn't, the past few drafts have provided the Faclons with the depth and versatility to keep the high-scoring offense afloat.