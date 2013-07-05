Making the Leap, No. 29: Patriots WR Julian Edelman

The Patriots wanted to feature Edelman as a bigger part of their offense last year, but he couldn't stay on the field. A hand injury was followed by a concussion that was quickly followed by a foot injury that ended his season. Edelman hung around on the free-agent market for a month this offseason before signing a deal with no guaranteed money. He aggravated the foot in May and isn't a lock to be ready for camp. I watched Edelman repeatedly break tackles on tape, which often left him vulnerable to taking big hits.