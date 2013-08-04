Making the Leap, No. 2: Cowboys LB Bruce Carter

In theory, the conversion to a new defense could be tricky for Carter to handle. But we think the 4-3 scheme plays perfectly to his closing speed and athleticism. Carter does a great job running down pass plays in his zone after the catch. Lee and Carter have similar skill sets; Carter could play in the middle if asked. The duo's versatility should give Kiffin options with how he wants to line up. This isn't 1999; no one just runs the Tampa 2 and leaves linebackers in the same place snap after snap.