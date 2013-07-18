Making the Leap, No. 14: Saints RB Pierre Thomas

Thomas made the Saints' roster as undrafted player in 2007. He has more experience than anyone on our "Making the Leap" list and admittedly is an odd choice as a breakout-type player. After all, he's already a certified Super Bowl hero who won't ever have to buy a drink in New Orleans again. He has topped 800 yards from scrimmage four times but has only risen above 1,000 once. He'd make the Role Player Pro Bowl every year for plays like the one to the right, but he's always battling just to get on the field.