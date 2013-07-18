Making the Leap, No. 13: New York Jets RB Chris Ivory

Jets coach Rex Ryan described Ivory in offseason practices as a player who is "not going to shine until you put the pads on." It's an indication of Ryan's affinity and Ivory's physicality. For a hard-charging runner, though, Ivory is deceptively elusive, thanks to his impressive lower-body explosion. He's just one of a handful of active running backs with a career per-carry average over 5.0 yards, thanks to his ability to shoot through a hole and outrace defenders to the end zone.