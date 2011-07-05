Making a case: Eli Manning heads list of 'Top 100' snubs

Matt Schaub . I worked on every one of the "Top 100" reaction shows, and I can tell you that nearly every player we had come through said the Houston Texans ' quarterback deserved to be on the list. The guests we had on the show, be it DeMarcus Ware , Darren Sharper, Ronde Barber, Antonio Gates and Brandon Lloyd, all said in our meetings that Schaub could play.

And I won't differ. With more than 9,000 yards and 53 touchdowns passing the last two seasons, Schaub certainly has the stats. But it's more than that. If the Texans' defense, particularly the secondary, could have showed up last season, they would have won at least 10 games. Schaub has command of that huddle and the offense, and he makes play after play to win games. Look no further than games against the Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs, when Schaub brought Houston back from certain defeat. He definitely deserved to be ranked higher than the No. 100 player, Donovan McNabb.