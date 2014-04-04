Major Wright, Tampa Bay Buccaneers agree to contract

The Bucs have agreed to terms with safety Major Wright on a one-year contract, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, via a source involved in the negotiations.
Selected out of Florida in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Wright started 43 games over the past three seasons.
Although he flashed playmaking skills in 2011 and 2012, Wright struggled in coverage and missed too many tackles in his first season with Mel Tucker as defensive coordinator.
The Bucs are loaded with Mark Barron and Dashon Goldson as starters, leaving Wright to play in sub packages as a third safety.
Still just 25 years old, Wright will have the opportunity to test the free-agent market in search of a starting job next offseason.
