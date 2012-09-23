Major Wright's pick six fuels Bears past Rams

CHICAGO -- Major Wright returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown, and the Chicago Bears beat the St. Louis Rams 23-6 on Sunday.
The defense came to the rescue against the Rams (1-2), holding them to 160 yards and sacking Sam Bradford six times. That was enough on a day when Jay Cutler struggled, and the Bears (2-1) came away with the win after an ugly loss to the Green Bay Packers the previous week.
The Bears had just kicked a field goal to extend their lead to 13-6 in the fourth quarter when Wright came up with the big return. Bradford had been hit hard by Israel Idonije and Stephen Paea on the previous play when Tim Jennings deflected a slant intended for Danny Amendola.
Wright caught the ball at the 45 and ran untouched to the end zone, making it a 14-point game and finally giving the Bears some breathing room.
