Lurie: Eagles will push for Super Bowl if N.Y. succeeds

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie will keep a close eye on the first cold-weather Super Bowl next February, whether his team is involved or not.
Speaking at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Lurie said he would push for Philadelphia to host a Super Bowl if the event in New York and New Jersey is deemed successful.
"I will. Yes, I will," Lurie said, according to Philly.com. "If it's a success. New York will help us."
Added Lurie: "Growing up in Boston, I went to more great games in snow conditions. Some of the most memorable games I've ever been to were very difficult and wonderful conditions. I would have no fear of it snowing -- as long as there's no public safety issue that day, I think it would be great if it's snowing a bit."
Lurie won't be the only owner closely watching the build-up to Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. If next February's event goes off without a hitch, expect owners in New England, Chicago, Seattle and elsewhere to get in the mix for future title games.