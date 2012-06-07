Luke McCown signs with Brees-less New Orleans Saints

Don't read too much into this, but the New Orleans Saints have signed quarterback Luke McCown, according to his agent Mike McCartney.
McCown signed a one-year minimum salary deal, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. The team later confirmed the move in a release.
With Drew Brees in contract limbo, McCown was brought in this week for five minicamp practices over three days to operate behind Chase Daniel and Sean Canfield. Interim coach Joe Vitt talked about adding McCown as an extra arm in time for training camp, but it doesn't guarantee his future.
If and when Brees returns to the fold, McCown could be shown the door. He picked up the playbook quickly, according to The Times-Picayune, but the nine-year veteran who last played with the Jacksonville Jaguars is hardly a threat to unseat Daniel, who impressed coaches this offseason.
McCown's most recent NFL start was a forgettable affair. Leading the Jaguars into action against the New York Jets in Week 2 of last season, McCown's 6-for-19 passing effort generated 59 yards and four interceptions, giving birth to Blaine Gabbert's suspect rookie run. After bouncing from Cleveland to Tampa Bay to Jacksonville -- and now to New Orleans -- McCown screams "journeyman." One who could soon be back on the road.