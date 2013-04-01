Luke McCown agrees to terms with New Orleans Saints

When Chase Daniel jumped at the Kansas City Chiefs' three-year contract offer worth more than $3 million per season, it created a vacancy behind Drew Brees on the New Orleans Saints. The Saints filled that hole by bringing back a local star.
Free-agent tracker
NFL free agency is under way. Follow all of the latest rumors and signings in our free-agent tracker. More...
The team announced Monday that former Louisiana Tech quarterback Luke McCown has agreed to terms on a one-year contract.
McCown is jumping from the division rival Atlanta Falcons after spending last season as Matt Ryan's backup.
The 31-year-old hasn't started a game since Week 2 of the 2012 season, when he lost his job to Blaine Gabbert after a disastrous four-interception performance that led to a 1.8 passer rating against the New York Jets.
The Saints would have aimed higher by sending a late-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Colt McCoy. Instead, they will cross their fingers and hope Brees doesn't miss extended time with an injury in 2013.