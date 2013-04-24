Luke Joeckel: I'd fit into Philadelphia Eagles' offense

NEW YORK -- It's hard to imagine the Philadelphia Eagles getting the opportunity to draft Texas A&M left tackle Luke Joeckel at fourth overall.
After all, many experts believe Joeckel will go to the Kansas City Chiefs with Thursday night's first pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. If he did land with the Eagles, Joeckel believes his experience playing for Kevin Sumlin at Texas A&M would have him prepared for the up-tempo style of Eagles head coach Chip Kelly.
"I think I'd fit in well with that offense," Joeckel said at an NFL Play 60 event at Chelsea Waterside Park on Wednesday. "I'm in good enough shape to play that offense. You can see it on the tape in this last year. It'd be a fun offense to play for."
The Eagles, of course, have Jason Peters locked in at left tackle. Joeckel would not be against beginning his career on the right side if necessary.
"Yeah, I'm the guy that's just going to step in. I want to play, I want to help my team. I want to win," he said. "I think of myself as a left tackle, I want to play left tackle in the future. But to get me on the field at right tackle, if you need me there, I'll go."