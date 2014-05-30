Luke Joeckel: I can't think of self as 'injured, pathetic'

Luke Joeckel doesn't spend much time pondering the broken ankle that ended his rookie season with the Jaguars just five games in.
"It's done," Joeckel said Thursday, per The Florida Times-Union. "I'm trying to throw it out of my mind. I've just got to play football now at a fast and strong level. I can't think of myself as an injured, pathetic guy."
The Jaguars don't see him that way, either. Not after using the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft on a blocker they hope will man the bookend spot into the next decade.
After spending the vast majority of his 272 rookie snaps at right tackle, Joeckel's gruesome ankle injury came just 12 plays into his Week 5 debut on the left side, taking over for the traded Eugene Monroe.
"In some aspects, he'll be going through his rookie year again," coach Gus Bradley told the newspaper. "But he was pretty mature when he came in."
Jacksonville's coaching staff was pleased with Joeckel's work during this week's OTAs. His return serves as a boost for a line that also added two new starters at guard in third-round pick Brandon Linder and free-agent acquisition Zane Beadles.
