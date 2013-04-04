Luke Joeckel, Eric Fisher will not visit with K.C. Chiefs

Pre-draft visits mean very little. Whether a team is trying to feign interest in a player or whether they are just performing due diligence, it's foolish to read much into what players visit what teams.
The Kansas City Chiefs are a perfect example. While they notably hosted West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith for a visit, we're more interested in the players that they haven't brought in-house.
NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Wednesday that Texas A&M's Luke Joeckel and Central Michigan's Eric Fisher both are not slated to visit. The Chiefs also spent considerable timing kicking the tires on Oregon's Dion Jordan and Florida's Sharrif Floyd after the NFL Scouting Combine. Those two aren't scheduled to meet with the Kansas City brass, either.
GM John Dorsey told Breer that the Chiefs have narrowed down their potential No. 1 picks to four players. While it's impossible to confirm the identity of those four players, the consensus buzz in league circles would be: Joeckel, Fisher, Jordan and Floyd. And yet none of them are scheduled to visit the Chiefs.