Luck waits for NFL future to come into focus

Until then, the former Stanford quarterback has shifted into pre-draft mode, emitting clipped, practiced answers about his future, saying nothing at all, but doing it cheerfully.
Luck told The Dan Patrick Show the Colts have not informed him he'll be the top overall pick, and his agent has yet to begin negotiations with Indianapolis or any other team. That's for later. For now, Luck remains hopeful the Colts will call his name.
"I've been in contact with them, I've talked to coach (Chuck) Pagano, talked to coach (quarterbacks coach Clyde) Christensen, but, you know, they haven't come out and said that," Luck told Patrick this week. "I understand they've got their work to do, they've got their due diligence to go about. If it works out, great; if it doesn't, great as well."
Colts owner Jim Irsay said Tuesday the first pick is "up in the air," and the Redskins know there's a slight chance that Robert Griffin III -- who they sold the farm for -- could be off the board come the second pick. Mike Shanahan is said to be enamored with both Luck and RG3, and that's why the team dealt its way up.
Luck met with the Redskins last week but provided scant details about what went down: "We sat around and talked for a while. It was very interesting, very productive," Luck said, not helping this blog entry on that front in the smallest.