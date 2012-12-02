Luck's TD pass gives Colts dramatic win over Lions

DETROIT -- Andrew Luck threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Donnie Avery with no time left, lifting the Indianapolis Colts to a dramatic 35-33 comeback win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
With the final seconds ticking away, the rookie quarterback moved up in the pocket, flipped a short pass to Avery, and the receiver ran untouched into the end zone to complete a rally that started with Lions up 12 points midway through the fourth quarter.
Luck finished the game with four touchdown passes.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press