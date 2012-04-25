Luck in an elevator: A brief ride with NFL prospects

After Gregg Rosenthal caught up with Robert Griffin III and the first batch of draft attendees to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in his well-furnished office, I hung around to wait for the second group to emerge.
After about 20 minutes, the door opened, and NFL security shuffled the players into the lobby. It was there that Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick and a dozen other prospects watched combine footage of Kirkpatrick on NFL Network. Surreal and funny.
I asked Kirkpatrick if he liked what he saw, and he told me he just remembered being tired at the combine, presumably from running around in his underwear for several hours.
I followed Kirkpatrick and others into a crowded elevator that included Andrew Luck, Melvin Ingram and Dontari Poe. I stuck out like a sore thumb, but the players talked amongst themselves and joked with Luck that he has no reason to be nervous like they were because he knows exactly where he's going.
Luck grinned, looking just like a guy who's not nervous because he knows exactly where he's going.