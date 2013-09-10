LT: Rex Ryan said he was going to punch Bill Belichick

"We were playing the Patriots one time, and as I mentioned, Rex is a master motivator," said Tomlinson, who played under Ryan in 2010 and 2011. "It was going to be a big game, a heated rivalry game, and Rex got in front of us, he said, 'I'm going to set the tempo today, guys,' he said, 'I'm going to set the tempo when I meet Bill Belichick in the center of the field, I'm gonna start it off and punch him in the face.' I loved it."