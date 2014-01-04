Lovie Smith has big plans for Darrelle Revis in Tampa

The notion that cornerback Darrelle Revis doesn't fit in Lovie Smith's defense continues to be debunked.
Appearing on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay First," NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport said Revis absolutely has a future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Lovie Smith has big plans for the shut-down corner.
The Bucs could get out of Revis' contract, which pays him $16 million this season, but the team has no plans to cut him, according to Rapoport.
While the "Tampa 2" is a buzzword term when it comes to defining Smith's defense, the reality is that the coach de-emphasized that scheme towards the end of his nine-year coaching stint with the Chicago Bears.
As Rapoport pointed out, Smith utilized mostly man coverage with the Bears -- playing to the strengths of corners Charles Tillman and Tim Jennings -- with Cover 2-zones mixed in mostly in obvious passing situations on long down-and-distances.