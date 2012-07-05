Louis Murphy in danger of not making Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders' wide receiver depth chart was one of the thinnest in the NFL not so long ago. Now you could argue it's one of the deepest, even if we don't know how it will shake out.
Consider Louis Murphy. He led the Raiders' receiving corps with 41 catches and 609 yards as a 23-year-old in 2010. Now he could be fighting just to make the team.
Steve Corkran of the Contra Costa Times believes Murphy is in a battle just to make the roster because of buzzy rookies Juron Criner and Rod Streater. Criner has looked the part all offseason despite his status as a fifth-round draft pick. Streater, an undrafted rookie, took some snaps with the Raiders' first-team offense last month.
The Raiders' top three wideouts this year figure to be breakout choice Denarius Moore, an improved Darrius Heyward-Bey and Jacoby Ford. That is an explosive group; all three players can take any play the distance.
While there isn't a lot of experience or variety with this Oakland receiver collection, they will present a lot of problems for defenses. It's an Al Davis kind of group.