Louis Freeh hired by plaintiffs vs. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Former FBI director Louis Freeh's firm has been hired by trucking companies suing Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam's company, Pilot Flying J.
Pilot Flying J, the nation's largest diesel fuel retailer, has been alleged to have bilked customers out of rebates.
Plaintiffs attorney Mark Tate confirmed to WBIR-TV in Knoxville and to the Plain Dealer in Cleveland on Wednesday that Freeh has agreed to work on the lawsuit filed after federal agents raided Pilot's headquarters last month.
The FBI alleges members of Pilot's sales team deliberately withheld rebates to boost Pilot profits and pad sales commissions. No criminal charges have been filed.
A Knoxville judge last month rejected a claim in the civil lawsuit that Jimmy Haslam was tampering with potential witnesses by contacting trucking companies and offering to reimburse them for any unpaid rebates.
Freeh's firm last year issued a 267-page report for Penn State on the university's handling of the Jerry Sandusky child sex-abuse scandal. He also has worked for the New Orleans Saints in response to the NFL's bounty probe and investigated corruption allegations for FIFA.
A Pilot spokesman said the company had no comment on who was involved in the lawsuit.
