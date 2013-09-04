Louis Delmas: I want to play in each Detroit Lions game

Unfortunately for Lions fans, the safety hasn't stayed healthy, and the house of cards that is Detroit's defensive secondary has folded.
Delmas displayed frustration this offseason about his injuries, but he told reporters Tuesday that he's hoping to be on the field for the complete slate of games this season.
"The way I'm feeling right now, I can go 16 (games), but you never know," Delmas said, per the Detroit Free Press. "I can trip and fall on my ankle, get a sprained toe and miss a game, so you never know. But my goal right now is to play 16, and 17 if we go to the playoffs."
Delmas missed eight games last season and 13 over the past two seasons. He signed an incentive-laden contract in March with bonuses based on playing time.
One of those bonuses requires Delmas to be on the field for 42 percent of defensive snaps, the Free Press reported. That number wasn't an accident, as Delmas played 41.97 percent of snaps last season.
The Lions' offseason signing of safety Glover Quin should help soften the blow if Delmas once again misses time. However, to make the playoffs (and ultimately save coach Jim Schwartz's job), the Lions need Delmas on the field for all 16 games.