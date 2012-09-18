Los Angeles Mayor: Potential AEG sale won't hurt stadium plan

The Anschutz Entertainment Group, the top contender to build a stadium and bring the NFL back to Los Angeles, is being put up for sale, the company announced Tuesday.
Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa said AEG owner Philip Anschutz and president Tim Leiweke told him the plans for Farmers Field in downtown los Angeles would be unaffected by a potential sale.
"I have the commitment from both of them that this sale will not affect plans for an NFL team to return to Los Angeles in the near future and will not affect my support for moving ahead with Farmers Field and the Convention Center site," Villaraigosa said, according to The Los Angeles Times.
Councilwoman Jan Perry, whose district includes the proposed stadium site, said she did not know about a pending sale but agreed that it wouldn't have adverse effects on courting an NFL team.
"The city has done a good job of protecting the taxpayer's interest in negotiating an agreement," Perry told The Associated Press, "so whoever steps into the shoes of Mr. Anschutz will have the same obligations."
AEG's holdings also include pro soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy, part-ownership of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, and major entertainment and real estate holdings in downtown Los Angeles. Outside of Los Angeles, AEG owns Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo and New York's Barclay's Center, the new home of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets. It also owns arenas in Sweden, China and Australia.
Los Angeles billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong confirmed to The Times that he was interested in pursuing a purchase of the company.
"Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is keenly aware that AEG is in play," a statement issued by one of Soon-Shiong's representatives said, according to The Times. "We have the utmost respect for Phil and Tim and what they have accomplished in entertainment and sports and in revitalizing the downtown community. We clearly are interested in furthering this legacy for Los Angeles."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.