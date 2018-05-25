Los Angeles Chargers training camp: Complete coverage

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Jeremy Bergman: The Chargers' first-year head coach is now a second-year coach. Their redshirted rookies (Mike Williams and Forrest Lamp) are healthy and in positions to start. With the addition of Derwin James, L.A.'s secondary will contend for best-in-the-league status. Plus, Younghoe Koo is not on the roster. In short, there are little-to-no excuses for the Chargers and their fan base to make in 2018. Every hole has been filled, or at least patched with a season's worth of Flex Seal. The Bolts' run defense (second-worst in the league in '17) is still suspect, but the additions of James (who also boasts playmaking ability against the run) and Uchenna Nwosu are expected to help in that regard. Other than that, you'll be hard-pressed to find reasons not to project the Chargers as the AFC West favorites, save for factors related to their sandbox sporting grounds or that intangible "Chargers curse." With Denver, K.C. and Oakland all in the midst of a transition, it's the Bolts' time to strike.