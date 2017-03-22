Los Angeles Chargers finalize deal for training camp location

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Chargers have finalized a deal to hold the first training camp after their move north in Costa Mesa.
The Chargers announced their plans Tuesday night after the Orange County town approved the proposal in a city council vote.
The Chargers will train at Jack Hammett Sports Complex, which is only about two miles from the planned site of their regular-season base in Costa Mesa, California.
The team can use the facility for three to five weeks per year for up to 10 years. The Chargers agreed to make an estimated $1 million in improvements to the complex while paying $150,000 in annual rent.
